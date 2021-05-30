The first round of the French Open continues Monday on TSN with some of the biggest names in tennis hitting the court.

Bianca Andreescu is the lone Canadian hitting the court on Day 2 as she looks to bounce back after withdrawing from last week's Strasbourg Open due to injury.

Serena Williams will also open her tournament on Monday in search of her fourth French Open title and first since 2015.

On the men's side of the draw, Roger Federer will play in his first major in more than 15 months.

Andreescu takes on Zidansek on TSN5 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET

Andreescu, who recently dealt with an abdominal injury, face off against unseeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek. Injuries have been Andreescu's biggest obstacle this season, as she has managed to play in just 14 matches between her abdominal injury, foot issues, and positive COVID-19 test. Despite needing to withdraw from the tune up event, the 20-year-old, Mississauga, Ont., native is confident she will be ready for the French Open.

"I think I made a good decision by taking it easy after Strasbourg," said Andreescu, during a pre-tournament interview. "I wanted to focus on the Grand Slam, obviously."

The Canadian will be in uncharted territory on the clay at Roland Garros, having played just three matches on the surface at the WTA/Grand Slam levels, two of which came last week at the Strasbourg Open. The lack of experience hasn't affected Andreescu's mood heading into the tournament, as she added she is "confident" that she can be a title contender.

"I feel very comfortable," said Andreescu. "Switching to different surfaces hasn't been very difficult, so I think I can do good things on the clay this year."

The meeting between Andreescu and Zidansek on Monday will be the first head-to-head matchup between the two.

Federer battles Istomin on TSN2 at at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET

The 20-time major champion will play in a Grand Slam for the first time in nearly 15 months when he takes the court on Monday. At 39 years old, Federer doesn't see the French Open as a tournament he can win, but sees the event as a way to prepare himself for Wimbeldon.

"How can I think of winning the French Open? I’m just realistic and I know I will not win the French, and whoever thought I would, or could, win it is wrong,” Federer said. "But I’m not so sure in the last 50 years at the French Open, somebody just walked up at 40 years old, being out for a year and a half, and just (went) on to win everything. I know my limitations at the moment.”

Federer has played just three matches since the Australian Open in January as he underwent a pair of operations on his right knee.

His first-round opponent will be Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. The two have previously faced off seven times, with Federer winning every match. The two most recently played in the first round of the 2019 Australian Open, where Federer won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Williams faces Begu on TSN3 at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET

Like Federer, Williams has played just three matches since the Australian Open. The seventh-seeded Williams fell to Naomi Osaka at that tournament and took a break before returning in May for a pair of tune up tournaments.

After pulling out of last year's French Open in the second round with an Achilles injury, Williams did not consider skipping the clay season: "Not for one second," said the 39-year-old.

Williams holds a modern-era record 23 Grand Slam titles but just three at Roland Garros, where she holds a 66-13 all-time record.

Williams will face off with Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu. The two have played head-to-head just once before, at the Rome Masters in 2016, with Williams winning in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.