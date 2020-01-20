THE BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES, Canada’s marquee annual high school basketball showcase, returns to TSN on Sunday, March 29 to celebrate the top emerging talents in Canadian youth basketball. Now in its sixth year, the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES feature the Top 24 male and female Canadian high school basketball players.

New this year, the full 2020 Boys and 2020 Girls Nominees Lists are available online for viewing at TSN.ca and biosteelallcanadian.com, listing all players nominated by the respective Girls and Boys Selection Committees. Multiple rounds of voting will narrow these lists down to the Top 24 selections for the BioSteel All Canadian games.

Click here to view the 2020 Boys Nominees List

Click here to view the 2020 Girls Nominees List

Since its debut in 2015, the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES have shone the spotlight on an impressive list of players who have gone on to play basketball at the NCAA and professional levels. Notable alumni include:

53 active NCAA Division I players

Seven players on active NBA rosters: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans Pelicans), Ignas Brazdeikis (New York Knicks), Oshae Brissett (Toronto Raptors), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons), and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Notable NCAA alumni of the Girls game include Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina), Micah Dennis (Oklahoma State), Brynn Masikewich (UCLA), Cristina Morra (Wake Forest), and Aerial Wilson (Memphis).

Four players on NBA G League rosters:Kyle Alexander (Sioux Falls), Justin Jackson (Lakeland), Matur Maker (Rio Grande Valley), and Simi Shittu (Windy City)

Only time will tell who will be Canada’s next basketball superstar.

The 2020 BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES take place Sunday, March 29 at the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport.