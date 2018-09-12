The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed head John Tortorella to a two-year contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2020-21 season.

Tortorella, who was entering the final year of his current contract, joined the team seven games into the 2015-16 season after Todd Richards was fired following an 0-7 start.

The 60-year-old has a 129-87-23 record with the team, reaching the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. The Blue Jackets, however, are still looking for their first playoff series win in franchise history.

The extension comes one week after general manager Jarmo Kekalainen received a multi-year extension from the club.

"Our team has been one of the winningest in the NHL over the past two seasons and John Tortorella has played a critical role in that success and in raising the level of our team's play since his arrival," said Kekalainen. "His passion and commitment to being the best has permeated our team and we believe will lead to even greater success in the future."

Tortorella has coached a total of 1,175 games with the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Blue Jackets. He owns a career 575-462-37-101 record behind the bench.

A two-time Jack Adams Award winner, including with Columbus in 2017, Tortorella guided the Lightning to a Stanley Cup win in 2004.