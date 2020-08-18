Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko is leaving the Edmonton bubble to return to St. Louis for further evaluation on his injured shoulder.

Tarasenko, who had been sidelined since October after undergoing shoulder surgery, returned to action during the round robin, but has missed the Blues' past two games against the Vancouver Canucks.

I’m not going to jump to conclusions on anything," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "He’s not feeling right, so that’s why he’s going to get it looked at. It is concerning, but we’ve got to wait and see.”

The team said an update on the Tarasenko's status would come Monday.

The 28-year-old is without a point in four games since the Blues returned to action. He had three goals and 10 points in 10 games during the regular season before injuring his shoulder. In 26 playoff games last season, Tarasenko contributed 11 goals and 17 points as the Blues won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Blues are tied 2-2 with the Canucks in their best-of-seven series.