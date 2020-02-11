Weber's LBI prognosis 'not at all encouraging' for playing soon

Defenceman Shea Weber could be out longer than expected from the Montreal Canadiens' lineup as the team continues its push for a playoff spot.

"I’m hearing the prognosis on Shea Weber’s LBI is not at all encouraging in terms of him playing any time soon," TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"That said, other than saying he won’t be on the BOS-PIT road trip and won’t play any games this week, information from MTL on Weber’s health has been on lockdown.

"Often times, when a player is sidelined for a week or more without a definitive prognosis/announcement from the club, it’s because the doctors/club/player are weighing the options (rehab vs. surgery etc) or getting additional medical opinions on what can be complicated injuries."

I’m hearing the prognosis on Shea Weber’s LBI is not at all encouraging in terms of him playing any time soon. That said, other than saying he won’t be on the BOS-PIT road trip and won’t play any games this week, information from MTL on Weber’s health has been on lockdown. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 11, 2020

Often times, when a player is sidelined for a week or more without a definitive prognosis/announcement from the club, it’s because the doctors/club/player are weighing the options (rehab vs. surgery etc) or getting additional medical opinions on what can be complicated injuries. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 11, 2020

The Canadiens placed Weber on injured reserve last Thursday with a lower-body injury and said at the time that he would be out at least one week.

Head coach Claude Julien said Weber's injury happened in their Feb. 4 game against the New Jersey Devils and that he was experiencing swelling in the affected area. Julien added that the injury was not due to a blocked shot.

Weber underwent arthroscopic surgery in June of 2018 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and played 56 games last season.

It was the second surgery that year for Weber, who underwent a procedure to repair a torn tendon in his left foot three months earlier. He suffered that injury in the opening game of the 2017-18 season against the Buffalo Sabres but played through it - missing one game on Nov. 9 with a knee ailment - until the Dec. 16 outdoor game in Ottawa. He played only 26 games that season, picking up six goals and 10 assists.

In 55 games this season, Weber has 13 goals and 34 points.

A second-round draft pick by Nashville in 2003, Weber has 216 goals, 352 assists and 674 penalty minutes over 15 seasons.