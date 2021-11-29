15m ago
Marchand to have hearing for slew-foot on OEL
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand will have a hearing for a slew-foot to Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Boston’s Brad Marchand will have a hearing today for Slew-footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 29, 2021
The hearing is set for later Monday.
The incident in question occurred during the opening minutes of the first period of the Bruins' 3-2 win on Sunday. There was no penalty on the play. Marchand had a goal and an assist in the victory.
Should he be suspended, it would be the seventh time the 33-year-old Marchand received a ban from the league. He's also been fined on eight occasions.
In his 13th season in the NHL, the Halifax native has nine goals and 15 assists through 18 games.