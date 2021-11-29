Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand will have a hearing for a slew foot to Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday.

The hearing is set for later Monday.

The incident in question occurred during the opening minutes of the first period of the Bruins' 3-2 win on Sunday.  There was no penalty on the play. Marchand had a goal and an assist in the victory.

Should he be suspended, it would be the seventh time the 33-year-old Marchand received a ban from the league. He's also been fined on eight occasions.

In his 13th season in the NHL, the Halifax native has nine goals and 15 assists through 18 games.