Boston Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase likely will not practice with the team until they're in Toronto, Bruins president Cam Neely said Wednesday.

“It’s hard to say right now,” Neely said on a Zoom call, per NESN. “My best guess would be Toronto, but there’s hopes that (they will) before we leave, but my best guess would be Toronto.”

Both players have skated just once - last Wednesday - since the Bruins opened training camp last Monday.

“Of course (we hope things would have played out a little differently),” Neely added. “We had the date for when camp was starting and knew that some players may need to quarantine when they get here, you kind of hope they would get here a little earlier. But we didn’t really have much say in that and that was really left up to the players. And so obviously with what’s played out and transpired you certainly would’ve hoped there’s some different decisions made, but in the long run I don’t know if it’s really going to affect us once we get into Toronto, I think we’ll be fine.”

Boston will face the Columbus Blue Jackets next Thursday in their lone exhibition game before beginning round-robin play on Aug. 2, when they will face the Philadelphia Flyers in the first of three games to determine seeding for the playoffs.

Pastrnak led the Bruins with 48 goals and 95 points in 70 games during the regular season.

Kase had one assist in six games with the Bruins after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in February and posted seven goals and 24 points in 55 games between the two teams on the season.