Boston Bruins defenceman Kevan Miller will not return to tonight's game. He was transported to the hospital for scans and further evaluation after taking a hit to the head from Washington Capitals defenceman Dmitry Orlov.

At 7:27 in the second period of Friday's game, Miller entered the Capitals' zone and was hit in the head by Orlov. Miller left the ice with assistance from the team's medical staff. Orlov was assessed a four-minute penalty for roughing and the Bruins scored on the power play to make it a 1-0 game.

Miller, 33, has one assist in three games this series. He had a goal and three assists in 28 appearances during the 2020-21 regular season.

The Bruins lead the first round best-of-seven series 2-1.