Boston Bruins defenceman Matt Grzelcyk had to be helped off the ice late in the first period of Wednesday’s Game 2 against the St. Louis Blues after taking a hit against the glass from forward Oskar Sundqvist.

Oskar Sundqvist hits Matt Grzelcyk from behind along the end boards. He gets two minutes for boarding. Grizz heads down the tunnel.#NHLBruins to the PP with 2:03 left in the first. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 30, 2019

Grzelcyk went straight to the locker room after absorbing the hit and Sundqvist was assessed a minor penalty for boarding after a brief discussion took place between the on ice officials.

The Bruins have yet to update Grzelcyk’s condition.