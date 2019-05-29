8m ago
Bruins D Grzelcyk helped off ice after hit
TSN.ca Staff
Seravalli: Bruins' D-core built of interchangeable parts
Boston Bruins defenceman Matt Grzelcyk had to be helped off the ice late in the first period of Wednesday’s Game 2 against the St. Louis Blues after taking a hit against the glass from forward Oskar Sundqvist.
Grzelcyk went straight to the locker room after absorbing the hit and Sundqvist was assessed a minor penalty for boarding after a brief discussion took place between the on ice officials.
The Bruins have yet to update Grzelcyk’s condition.