Point remains out for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final; Cooper calls it a 'severe injury'

Don't expect Brayden Point to be in the lineup for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a must-win Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told the media that he doesn't anticipate any lineup changes for Game 6, meaning the star centre will miss his fourth straight game of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche with an injury.

"It's unfortunate because it's a severe injury," said Cooper.

Jon Cooper says he doesn't expect any lineup changes for Game 6 tonight, which means no return for Brayden Point.



Cooper on Point: "It's unfortunate because it's a severe injury." pic.twitter.com/r6v3A6Qs0P — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 26, 2022

The 26-year-old missed all of Tampa's second-round series against the Florida Panthers as well as the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury suffered in a Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14 in the opening round of the playoffs. He has two goals and three assists over nine playoff games and played the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, recording a single assist, but hasn't played since.

Point, a native of Calgary, netted 28 goals and added 30 assists over 66 games with the Bolts in 2021-22.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning host the Avs Sunday night in Game 6, needing a win to stay alive in the series.