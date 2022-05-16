Pittsburgh Penguins centre Brian Boyle underwent successful knee surgery, the team announced on Monday.

Boyle, 37, injured his left knee during Game 6 of the first-round series against the New York Rangers.

The Penguins said Boyle has an expected recovery time of six weeks.

Boyle, who signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent in October, registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 66 games during the regular season.

The Penguins fell 4-3 to the Rangers in Game 7 on Sunday.