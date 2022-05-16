17m ago
Penguins C Boyle undergoes successful knee surgery
Pittsburgh Penguins centre Brian Boyle underwent successful knee surgery, the team announced on Monday. Boyle was injured during Game 6 of the first-round series against the New York Rangers.
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins centre Brian Boyle underwent successful knee surgery, the team announced on Monday.
Boyle, 37, injured his left knee during Game 6 of the first-round series against the New York Rangers.
The Penguins said Boyle has an expected recovery time of six weeks.
Boyle, who signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent in October, registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 66 games during the regular season.
The Penguins fell 4-3 to the Rangers in Game 7 on Sunday.