Nets' Nash to miss Monday's game vs. Raptors due to COVID protocols

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash will miss Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to health and safety protocols, the team announced just prior to tip off.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will assume control of the team for the game at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn is also without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris (ankle) and Ben Simmons (return to competition conditioning) against the Raptors.

The Nets and Raptors are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday in Toronto.