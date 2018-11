Bruins' Miller out five weeks with throat injury

Boston Bruins defenceman Kevan Miller will miss approximately five weeks with a throat injury suffered in Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Miller underwent a CT scan in a Toronto hospital following the injury which revealed a cartilage injury to his larynx.

The 31-year-old has recorded two assists over 11 games this season, his sixth in Boston.