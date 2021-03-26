The Buffalo Sabres announced Friday interim head coach Don Granato and assistant coach Matt Ellis have cleared COVID-19 protocol and will rejoin the team in Boston.

Don Granato and Matt Ellis have cleared COVID-19 protocol and will join the team in Boston. Statement: pic.twitter.com/Upw4yLNSBY — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) March 26, 2021

General manager Kevyn Adams was behind the bench for the Sabres' 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday with Granato and Ellis in self isolation.

The Sabres are winless in their last 16 games.