Sabres' coaches Granato, Ellis to rejoin team
The Buffalo Sabres announced Friday interim head coach Don Granato and assistant coach Matt Ellis have cleared COVID-19 protocol and will rejoin the team in Boston.
General manager Kevyn Adams was behind the bench for the Sabres' 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday with Granato and Ellis in self isolation.
The Sabres are winless in their last 16 games.