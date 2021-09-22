1h ago
Sabres sign RFA Dahlin to three-year, $18M deal
The Buffalo Sabres signed defenceman Rasmus Dahlin to a three-year, $18 million contract on Wednesday. Dahlin, a restricted free agent this off-season, will carry a cap hit of $6 million under the new deal.
TSN.ca Staff
Selected first overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Dahlin is entering his fourth season with the Sabres.
The 21-year-old had five goals and 23 points in 56 games last season. He has 18 goals and 107 points in 197 career games with Buffalo.