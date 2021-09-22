The Buffalo Sabres signed defenceman Rasmus Dahlin to a three-year, $18 million contract on Wednesday.

Dahlin, a restricted free agent this off-season, will carry a cap hit of $6 million under the new deal.

IT’S DONE! 👊



We’ve agreed to terms with Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract with an AAV of $6 million.



Details: https://t.co/NqqhKJpHXv pic.twitter.com/yHQMA4WxCL — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 22, 2021

Selected first overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Dahlin is entering his fourth season with the Sabres.

The 21-year-old had five goals and 23 points in 56 games last season. He has 18 goals and 107 points in 197 career games with Buffalo.