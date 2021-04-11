The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly sending forward Curtis Lazar to Boston Bruins, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger notes that there's "reason to believe this is part of a bigger deal."

Told Curtis Lazar is going to Boston from the Sabres. Reason to believe this is part of a bigger deal. Awaiting word on Hall. Stay tuned. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

There has been speculation for weeks that Taylor Hall could be dealt before Monday's Trade Deadline.

The 26-year-old Lazar has scored five goals and four assists over 33 games with the Sabres this season, his second year with the club.

Over 317 career games with the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames and Sabres, Lazar has 25 goals and 45 assists.