The Arizona Coyotes announced that businessman Alex Meruelo has purchased the controlling interest in the Arizona Coyotes from Alex Barroway.

OFFICIAL: Alex Meruelo has purchased controlling interest of the Coyotes, making him the first Hispanic majority owner in @NHL history.



Details: https://t.co/j3FOxDTpAp — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 29, 2019

The closing of the sale makes the 55-year-old Meruelo the majority owner, chairman and governor of the Coyotes, as well as the only Hispanic controlling owner of an NHL team.

"This is an incredible moment for me and my entire family," said Meruelo in a news release. "The Arizona Coyotes team is poised to do great things on and off the ice. I look forward to helping hockey continue to thrive in the desert, and I am committed to providing our passionate fans, loyal partners and the entire State of Arizona with a team they can be proud of for years to come."