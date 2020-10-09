After signing Markstrom, what's next for the Flames?

The Calgary Flames and defenceman Chris Tanev have agreed to terms on a four-year, $18 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 30-year-old scored two goals and recorded 20 points in 69 games this past season with the Vancouver Canucks. He had one goal and seven points in 17 playoff games as the Canucks were eliminated in the second round by the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games.

Tanev signed as an undrafted free agent with the Canucks on May 31, 2010, after one season at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

He is coming off a five-year, $22.25 million contract.

The Toronto native has 22 goals and 118 points in 514 career NHL games.