The Calgary Flames' playoff hopes took a significant hit with Monday's 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Flames continue to chase Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division and now sit six points back with one more game played.

"We needed this win," forward Elias Lindholm said post-game. "We put [ourselves] in a tough position here, but as long as there's hope we've got to keep pushing and keep grinding. Obviously, it [stinks]. We'd like to have this one back."

Calgary entered Monday's game having defeated the Canadiens two games in a row and three times in four meetings this month. They also lost 2-1 to the Canadiens on April 16.

The Flames have just eight games left in their season as they look to erase the six-point deficit in the playoff race.

"There's no question we all want it," said goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who stopped 22 of 24 shots in the loss. "We all want it bad. It's such small coincidences and small margins from being really successful. I feel like we've been on the wrong side of that way too many times this season.

"Overall this season I feel like we've been on the wrong end, but the belief is there. The guys want it. The guys are [ticked] off. We don't like to lose."

The Flames will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, who also remain in the playoff race, sitting 10 points back of Montreal with five games in hand.