NEW YORK — Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau was named the NHL's second star for March, while Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield was named the month's top rookie.

Gaudreau ranked second in the league with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in March as the Flames posted a 9-4-3 record and built a five-point cushion atop the Pacific Division.

The 28-year-old had seven multi-point performances, highlighted by his first career five-assist outing March 26 against Edmonton and his sixth career hat trick March 10 versus Tampa Bay.

Nashville defenceman Roman Josi was named first star of the month with a league-high 24 assists and 28 points and a plus-14 defensive rating in 14 games.

Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky took third-star honours, going 7-0-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and two shutouts in March.

Caufield led all rookies with seven goals and 15 points in 15 games, almost doubling his season points total.

The highly touted 21-year-old struggled at the start of this season and had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 38 games entering the month.

