Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, goaltender Ilya Samsonov of the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar have been named the NHL's Three Stars of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Gaudreau had four goals and three assists over the Flames' four games, including two game-winning goals.

The 28-year-old native of Salem NJ, has eight goals and 14 assists on the season, putting him sixth in NHL scoring.

Samsonov made two starts last week and stopped every shot in both of them.

The 24-year-old Samsonov made 58 saves in shutout wins over the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks.

This season, Samsonov is 6-0-1 with a 2.54 goals against average and a save percentage of .907.

Makar had three goals and two assists over the Avalanche's pair of games last week.

A 23-year-old Calgary native, Makar has five goals and eight assists in 12 games this season.