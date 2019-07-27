Up Next

The Calgary Flames have re-signed goaltender David Rittich to a two-year, $5.5 million contract, avoiding arbitration.

The 26-year-old recorded a .911 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA in 45 games this past season.

Rittich was signed as a free agent by the Flames on June 10, 2016.

He is coming off a one-year deal worth $800,000.

The Czech goaltender has 35 career NHL wins in 67 appearances with a career save percentage of .909 and a GAA of 2.70.