How much change can we expect in Calgary?

The Calgary Flames have removed the interim tag and named Geoff Ward head coach. Ward becomes the 20th head coach in franchise history.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Ward has signed a two-year deal with the club.

Ward was named interim coach after the resignation of Bill Peters in late November this season, and he led the Flames to a 25-15-3 record.

Calgary defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers before falling to the Dallas Stars 4-2 in the first round.

Prior to his time with the Flames, Ward was an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils, helping the Bruins capture the Stanley Cup in 2011.