The Calgary Flames have signed forward Alan Quine to a one-year, two way contract extension, the team announced on Saturday.

Quine scored three goals and had two assists in 13 games with the Flames last season. He spent most of last season with the team's AHL affiliate where led the team in scoring with 9 goals and 33 assists for 52 points.

The 26-year-old forward has 97 games of NHL experience spilt between the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames where he has recorded nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points.