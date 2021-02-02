CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian long snapper Aaron Crawford.

The native of Medicine Hat, Alta., played in 98 games with Hamilton from 2013 to 2019.

Crawford has 23 career special-teams tackles.

The Saint Mary's University product made Grey Cup appearances with Hamilton in 2014 and 2019.

“I’d like to say, it’s a blessing being able to come home to Alberta,” Crawford said in a statement. “It’s been a long road back. Absolutely surreal to be suiting up for the first professional football team I ever watched live."

The Stampeders also announced that they have signed signed American defensive back Branden Dozier and American defensive lineman Chris Odom.

“I’m excited to sign back in Calgary,” said Dozier. “Things have been on hold for a while and now it’s time to get back to it. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sign again and do it for real this time. Let’s get this ring!”

Dozier opted out of his contract with the Stamps in September, but Calgary retained and exercised the right to sign him to a new contract prior to the start of free agency.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 51 career CFL games for the Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions.

TICATS SIGN THREE

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American quarterbacks Jacob Knipp and Austin Simmons, along with wide receiver Kahlil Lewis.

Knipp, 25, played 36 games for the University of Northern Colorado over parts of six seasons (2014-19), completing 553 of 903 passes (61.2 per cent) for 7,026 yards, 44 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Simmons, 24, suited up in 38 games at the University of South Dakota over four seasons (2016-19), posting 585 completions on 944 pass attempts (62 per cent) for 6,487 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Lewis, 23, spent time with Atlanta and Seattle of the NFL in 2019 before joining the XFL's Houston Roughnecks.

RIDERS ADD LINEMAN

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive tackle Antonio Garcia.

A third-round pick by New England in the 2017 NFL draft, the six-foot-seven, 305-pound Garcia also has spent time with the New York Jets, Indianapolis and Miami.

Garcia played in the college ranks at Troy, where he was named to the All-Sun Belt first team in his senior season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.