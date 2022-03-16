Flames acquire forward Jarnkrok in trade with Kraken

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames acquired forward Calle Jarnkrok from the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

The Flames gave up a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 seventh-round pick for the Swede.

Seattle retains 50 per cent of Jarnkrok's salary.

Jarnkrok, a native of Gavle, Sweden has 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points this season with the Kraken.

The 30-year-old forward played eight seasons with the Nashville Predators before joining Seattle, totalling 94 goals and 117 assists over 508 games.

Jarnkrok was drafted by the Predators in the second round (51st overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

The Flames announced the deal a couple of hours before taking the ice against the visiting New Jersey Devils.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.