Canada Basketball announced a 16-man roster for its training camp ahead of a pair of 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Canada's first action comes on July 1 in Hamilton, Ont. against the Dominican Republic before travelling to the U.S. Virgin Islands on July 4. The game in Hamilton will be the first on Canadian soil in two years.

All players selected for the camp, which is set to get underway next week at Toronto's OVO Centre, come from the previously announced player pool that has committed to representing Canada in the lead-up to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

An additional six players will attend the camp, but not play in the two qualifiers. Those six are New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett, Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and Kevin Pangos, formerly of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph was granted an exemption for family reasons and will not attend camp.

The upcoming qualifiers are in the third window of qualifying with Canada having gone 4-0 in the previous two windows. Nick Nurse's team is in Group C of FIBA qualifying with Bahamas as the fourth team in the group.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is set for next August in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.