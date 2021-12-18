Canada's Kingsbury win moguls in France for the 68th World Cup victory of his career

ALPE D'HUEZ, France — Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the dual moguls event on Saturday -- career-World Cup victory No. 68.

He has 97 World Cup podium finishes.

The 2018 Olympic gold medallist was coming off a third-place finish in the moguls a day earlier, a minor mistake costing him top spot on the podium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.