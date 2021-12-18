41m ago
Canada's Kingsbury win moguls in France for the 68th World Cup victory of his career
Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the dual moguls event on Saturday -- career-World Cup victory No. 68.
The Canadian Press
ALPE D'HUEZ, France — Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday.
The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the dual moguls event on Saturday -- career-World Cup victory No. 68.
He has 97 World Cup podium finishes.
The 2018 Olympic gold medallist was coming off a third-place finish in the moguls a day earlier, a minor mistake costing him top spot on the podium.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.