PARIS — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski has lost in the French Open mixed doubles finals for the second year in a row.

In a rematch of last year's final, the Ottawa native and Mate Pavic of Croatia lost 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Latisha Chan of Taiwan and Ivan Dodig of Croatia on Friday.

"I think in all of our matches we kind of started a little bit slowly. So today was no different, unfortunately," Dabrowski said.

"We went up 4-1, playing much better in the second set. But we couldn’t keep the momentum, sadly. Because I think we could have won that set. And in a super tiebreaker, anything can happen."

Dabrowski and Pavic, the No. 2 seeds, fell short in their bid for a second Grand Slam title together. Dabrowski was looking for her third career Grand Slam mixed doubles title after winning the 2018 Australian Open with Pavic and the 2017 French Open with Rohan Bopanna of India.

Meanwhile, Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez has advanced to her second straight Grand Slam girls' singles final.

The 16-year-old from Laval, Que., seeded No. 1, beat Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia 6-2, 6-4 in a semifinal on Friday.

Fernandez, who lost in the Australian Open final, will face No. 8 seed Emma Navarro of the United States for the French Open title.