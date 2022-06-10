Canada reaches semifinals with win over Puerto Rico at U18 Americas tourney

TIJUANA, Mexico — Jordann Dumont scored 16 points to lead Canada to an 86-78 win over Puerto Rico on Friday at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

Canada advanced to the semifinals with the victory and also clinched a qualification spot in next year's FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

Elijah Fisher had 12 points for Canada. Vasean Allette and Michael Nwoko added 11 points apiece.

Canada will play Brazil on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.