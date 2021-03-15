Up Next

Kia Nurse: Gonzaga fans should be happy with Bulldogs' road map

The 2020-21 NCAA men’s basketball season, which has been the most unprecedent in the history of college basketball due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is nearing its conclusion and will soon crown a champion.

The NCAA’s annual 68-team March Madness Tournament — more commonly known as the NCAA Tournament — to determine a champion is here, and there are an abundance of Canadians participating and aiming to help their teams capture college’s basketball’s grandest prize.

After being forced to cancel March Madness last year because of the pandemic, the NCAA decided to hold the entire tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana, and surrounding areas.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, Mar. 18 with the two First Four -play in games, which can be seen live on TSN4 and TSN5 starting at 5 p.m. ET. The first round of the tournament gets started on Friday, Mar. 18 at noon with multiple games airing across the TSN Network.

Here is a complete list of the Canadian men taking part in this year’s tournament:

Andrew Nembhard – Gonzaga (26-0) No. 1 seed in West Region

Nembhard, a junior guard from Aurora, Ont., has averaged 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season.

Joshua Primo – Alabama (24-6) No. 2 seed in East Region

Primo, a freshman guard from Toronto, has averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists this season.

Maurice Calloo – Oregon State (17-12) No. 12 seed in Midwest Region

Calloo, a junior forward from Windsor, Ont., has averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists this season.

Quincy Guerrier – Syracuse (16-9) No. 11 seed in Midwest Region

Guerrier, a sophomore forward from Montreal, has averaged 14.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists this season.

Gabe Osabuohien – West Virginia (18-9) No. 3 seed in Midwest Region

Osabuohien, a senior forward from Toronto, has averaged 1.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.

Zach Edey – Purdue (18-9) No. 4 seed in South Region

Edey, a freshman centre from Toronto, has averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists this season.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Clemson (16-7) No. 7 seed in Midwest Region

Prosper, a freshman guard from Montreal, has averaged 2.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists this season.

Nathanael Jack – Florida State (16-6) No. 4 seed in East Region

Jack, a senior guard from Mississauga, Ont., has averaged 4.0 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists this season.

Keeshawn Barthelemy – Colorado (22-8) No. 5 seed in East Region

Barthelemy, a freshman guard from Montreal, has averaged 3.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season.

Chris Duarte – Oregon (20-6) No. 7 seed in West Region

Duarte, a senior guard from Montreal, has averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season.

Eugene Omoruyi – Oregon (20-6) No. 7 seed in West Region

Omoruyi, a senior forward from Toronto, has averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe – Oklahoma State (20-8) No. 4 seed in Midwest Region

Moncrieffe, a freshman guard from Toronto, has averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists this season.

Brandon Cyrus – UC Santa Barbara (22-4) No. 12 seed in West Region

Cyrus, a senior forward from Oakville, Ont., has averaged 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists this season.

Sam Thomson – Colgate (14-1) No. 14 seed in South Region

Thomson, a freshman forward from Otterville, Ont., has averaged 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists this season.

Malcolm Bailey – Colgate (14-1) No. 14 seed in South Region

Bailey, a sophomore forward from Stratford, Ont., has not played in any games this season.

Sean Miller-Moore – Grand Canyon (17-6) No. 15 seed in West Region

Miller-Moore, a senior forward from Toronto, has averaged 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season.

Victor Radocaj – Eastern Washington (16-7) No. 14 seed in West Region

Radocaj, a freshman forward from Richmond, B.C., has averaged 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season.

Elijah Lufile – Oral Roberts (16-10) No. 15 seed in South Region

Lufile, a junior forward from Milton, Ont., has averaged 5.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists this season.

Matey Juric – Drexel (12-7) No. 16 seed in Midwest Region

Juric, a junior guard from Toronto, has averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season.

Aher Uguak – Loyola Chicago (24-4) No. 8 seed in Midwest Region

Uguak, a senior forward from Edmonton, has averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season.

Jahvon Blair – Georgetown (13-12) No. 12 seed in East Region

Blair, a senior guard from Brampton, Ont., has averaged 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season.

Liam McChesney – Utah State (20-8) No. 11 seed in South Region

McChesney, a freshman forward from Prince Rupert, B.C., has averaged 0.7 points, 1.0 rebounds this season.

Okay Djamgouz – Drake (25-4) No. 11 seed/First Four in Midwest Region

Djamgouz, a freshman guard from Toronto, has averaged 2.1 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists this season.