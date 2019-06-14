The Montreal Canadiens have singed defenceman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year, two-way contract, the club announced on Friday.

Olofsson will earn $700,000 at the NHL level and $235,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 24-year-old last spent time in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild in 2017-18, recording eight assists over 41 games. Olofsson appeared in only two games with Montreal's AHL affiliate the Laval Rocket last season as he missed the last 70 games with a shoulder injury.

The native of Sweden was selected by the Wild in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.