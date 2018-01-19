Farber: 'We should remember Red as one of a kind'

MONTREAL — Legendary hockey writer Red Fisher has died.

The Montreal Gazette, where he worked the last 33 years of his career, reported on Friday that Fisher had died at age 91.

The Montreal native covered the Canadiens through their glory years starting in 1955 until he retired at age 85 in 2012.

His first hockey assignment on March 17, 1955 turned out to be the Richard Riot, when violence that began at the Montreal Forum over the controversial suspension of Maurice (Rocket) Richard for hitting a referee spilled into the streets.

He covered Canadiens teams that won five Stanley Cups in a row in the 1950s as well as dynasty teams in the 1960s and 1970s. He was also at the 1972 Summit Series between NHL players and the Soviet national team and most other major hockey events over six decades.

Fisher was known for his no-nonsense approach to his job and for his personal rules, including his refusal to talk to rookies. He would sometimes walk away if a player answered his questions with cliches.

He was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame but fell out with the organization when they opted to put media members in a lesser category from hockey players and builders.

Fisher was named to the order of Canada on Dec. 29.

Sad news. Red Fisher, the chroniquer and conscience of hockey, died today. He was 91. — Michael Farber (@MichaelFarber3) January 19, 2018

No one had greater influence on hockey writers and the sport itself during his long and legendary career. A standard no one can meet but should aspire to. RIP, Mr. Fisher. https://t.co/cnPfA0L21n — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 19, 2018

One of my treasured moments was in 2005 when Red Fisher pulled me aside and told me he enjoyed my coverage of the NHL lockout. I was shocked he knew who I even was. My knees almost gave. His nod of approval meant so much to me. Absolute legend — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 19, 2018

I remember asking Red Fisher at the closing of the Montreal Forum what made it such a special place. “Nothing,” he said. “It’s just a building. What made it remarkable were the people in it.”

Red was one of those special people. He’ll be missed by all whose lives he touched. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) January 19, 2018

Sad news out of MTL. I don’t drink Chivas but I’ll raise one anyway to a smart, funny, cantankerous, true original. R.I.P. Red Fisher: https://t.co/26ScHCNKWS — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 19, 2018

Funny, fierce and respected by all. RIP, Red. https://t.co/uEC1uW9QhB — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 19, 2018