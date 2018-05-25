The Vancouver Canucks have announced that they have signed 19-year-old forward Elias Pettersson to a three-year entry-level contract. He was drafted by the Canucks fifth-overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Pettersson recently completed his first season with Vaxjo HC, winning an SHL Championship in his rookie year. During his breakout season, Petterrson led the SHL in both regular season (24-32-56 in 44 GP) and playoff scoring (10-9-19 in 13 GP). He was also named Rookie of the Year, Best Forward, Most Valuable Player and SHL Playoff MVP.

Internationally, the 6-foot-2 forward registered three points in five World Hockey Championship games and was a key contributor on Sweden's World Junior Championship team, tying for fourth in tournament scoring (7) and shots (23).

"Elias is a talented offinsive player with tremendous vision and skill. Like most Canuck fans we watched with excitement the incredible season he has in Sweden," Canucks GM Jim Benning said in statement. "This is an important offseason of training and development for Elias and we expect him to be ready to challenge for a roster spot in training camp."