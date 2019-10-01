Canucks to name captain at home opener

The Vancouver Canucks will name their team captain in front of their fans on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in their home opener against the Los Angeles Kings, head coach Travis Green said on Tuesday.

Bo Horvat is considered a leading candidate for the position, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. Chris Tanev, Alex Edler, Brandon Sutter and Horvat were all named assistant captains on Tuesday.

Green says they will name a captain this season. They will do it on Wed first hand. #Canucks — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 1, 2019

#Canucks leadership group for this season:



Chris T🅰️nev

🅰️lex Edler

Bra🅰️ndon Sutter

Bo Horv🅰️t



As for the captain, we'll find out soon...👀 pic.twitter.com/Qoh6sFg9aj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 1, 2019

The 24-year-old scored a career-high 27 goals and 34 assists over 82 games last season in Vancouver, his fifth in the NHL.

The Canucks did not have a captain last season following the retirement of Henrik Sedin, who wore the 'C' for eight seasons.

Vancouver has had 12 captains in their franchise history including Henrik Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Markus Naslund, Mark Messier, Trevor Linden and Stan Smyl.