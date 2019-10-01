5h ago
Canucks to name captain at home opener
The Vancouver Canucks will name their team captain in front of their fans on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in their home opener against the Los Angeles Kings, head coach Travis Green said on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Bo Horvat is considered a leading candidate for the position, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. Chris Tanev, Alex Edler, Brandon Sutter and Horvat were all named assistant captains on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old scored a career-high 27 goals and 34 assists over 82 games last season in Vancouver, his fifth in the NHL.
The Canucks did not have a captain last season following the retirement of Henrik Sedin, who wore the 'C' for eight seasons.
Vancouver has had 12 captains in their franchise history including Henrik Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Markus Naslund, Mark Messier, Trevor Linden and Stan Smyl.