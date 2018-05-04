The Washington Capitals have signed 2015 first-round pick Ilya Samsonov to a three-year entry-level contract.

Samsonov, selected 22nd overall in 2015, has spent the past three seasons with Magnitogorsk Metallurg of the KHL.

He posted a 12-9-1 record with Magnitogorsk this season with a .926 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average.

The 21-year-old dominated in the Russian league in 2016-17, posting a 15-3-5 record with a .936 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA. His save percentage sat a .915 or higher in each of his past three seasons with the KHL club.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button ranked Samsonov as the 10th best NHL-affiliated prospect in his February rankings.

Samsonov is poised to join a crowded goaltending group in Washington next season with Braden Holtby and Philip Grubauer, who split starts down the stretch this season.

Samsonov's entry-level deal holds an average annual value of $925,000.