With Buffalo Sabres veteran centre Eric Staal open to a move to a contender before the trade deadline, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Carolina Hurricanes have discussed the possibility of bringing back their former captain.

Staal, listed at No. 7 on the TSN Trade Bait Board, is a pending free agent, carrying a cap hit of $3.25 million this season. He spent the first 12 seasons of his career with Carolina, where his brother Jordan Staal is currently captain.

"There is a chance, and the Caronia Hurricanes this past week have discussed the possibility of this," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "I wouldn't say it’s a top-of-the-agenda item, but what I’m told is the Hurricanes have talked about, 'Hey, if Eric Staal is still on the Buffalo roster closer to April 12, maybe we give the Sabres a call and see what it would take to bring him back here to Carolina.' It’s a storyline that I think a lot of people can get behind.

"But, in the meantime, there could be a Canadian team or two that makes a push for Eric Staal before that. And that would put Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres in a position; do you take your best deal a couple weeks out, or do you think it gets better with Carolina closer to April 12?"

LeBrun reported earlier this week that the Edmonton Oilers are also believed to have interest in the 36-year-old.

He has three goals and 10 points in 25 games with the Sabres this season, his 17th in the NHL.

Selected second overall by the Hurricanes in 2003, Staal won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006 and served as captain from 2009-2016.