Carolina Hurricanes restricted free agent Saku Mäenalanen agreed to a one-year contract with the KHL's Jokerit Helsinki on Wednesday.

The deal also includes an option for the 2020-21 for the 25-year-old, who made the leap to the NHL from Finland's SM-Liiga last season.

Mäenalanen had four goals and eight points in 34 games with the Hurricanes last season, adding one assist in nine playoff games. He had seven goals and 14 points in 31 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

BREAKING: Hyökkääjä Saku Mäenalanen ja #Jokerit ovat sopineet 1+1-vuotisesta diilistä.



Mäenalanen saapui Helsinkiin tänään ja tavoitteena on pelaaminen lauantain kotimatsissa.



— Helsingin Jokerit (@jokerithc) September 25, 2019

The Finnish winger was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft and signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent in 2018.

Jokerit acquired Mäenalanen's KHL rights from Sibir Novosibirski last November.