Count Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot among those hoping Erik Karlsson is not traded this season.

Chabot, who is entering his second season with the Senators, told NHL.com he sees Karlsson as a mentor and hopes to have another season to learn from the two-time Norris Trophy winner.

"I've been following the (Karlsson) situation closely," Chabot said last week at his charity golf tournament. "And I'd obviously like for him to stay with us. I had the chance to play with him last season and I learned so much from watching him work. He's talented at everything he does. Even his own teammates, we sometimes can't believe the plays that he makes.

"He's a mentor to me, I'm trying to model my playing style after his. He's also a really cool guy outside the rink."

Karlsson's future with the Senators remains in doubt after he reportedly turned an eight-year extension with the team on July 1. The rumour mill was abuzz in early July that the Senators would trade their captain to either the Dallas Stars or Tampa Bay Lightning, but no such deal materialized.

Chabot, a first-round pick in 2015, appeared in 63 games with the Senators last season, posting nine goals and 25 points. The 21-year-old said he doesn't see himself as a potential replacement for Karlsson, should he be moved this year.

"You can't just say you're going to take over for an elite player like that," said Chabot, who finished third among Senators defenceman in ice time last season. "Players like him don't come around every day."

Chabot opened last season with the AHL's Belleville Senators and the defenceman said he is simply focused on making the NHL squad out of training camp this time around.

"I want to start off on the right foot this season and make a positive impact with the Senators," Chabot said. "I'm going to arrive at camp feeling very comfortable with myself and very satisfied with the efforts that I made this summer. I know what I have to do, and I'm going to concentrate on that."

The Senators open their preseason on Sept. 18 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and kick off their regular season on Oct. 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks.