2h ago
Bruins' McAvoy fined for tripping, Hurricanes' Smith fined for elbowing in Game 7
Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins and Brendan Smith of the Carolina Hurricanes have been fined for incidents in Game 7, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Defencemen Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins and Brendan Smith of the Carolina Hurricanes have been fined for incidents in Saturday's Game 7, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday.
McAvoy was fined $5,000 for tripping Hurricanes defenceman Brady Skjei, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
Smith received a maximum fine of $2,000 for elbowing Bruins forward David Pastrnak.
The Hurricanes defeated the Bruins 3-2 in the deciding game of the series and will face the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round.