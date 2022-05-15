Bruins' McAvoy fined for tripping, Hurricanes' Smith fined for elbowing in Game 7

Defencemen Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins and Brendan Smith of the Carolina Hurricanes have been fined for incidents in Saturday's Game 7, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday.

McAvoy was fined $5,000 for tripping Hurricanes defenceman Brady Skjei, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Boston’s Charlie McAvoy has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Tripping Carolina’s Brady Skjei. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 15, 2022

Smith received a maximum fine of $2,000 for elbowing Bruins forward David Pastrnak.

Carolina’s Brendan Smith has been fined $2,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Elbowing Boston’s David Pastrnak. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 15, 2022

The Hurricanes defeated the Bruins 3-2 in the deciding game of the series and will face the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round.