Ahead of sitting out a second consecutive game as a healthy scratch on Tuesday, Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook said he feels he can “still be a good player for somebody.”

“I think I’ve been playing good,” Seabrook told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday, before the Blackhawks lost 3-0 to the Nashville Predators. “I’ve obviously been on for some goals against. Tough situation, but I feel like I’m skating better. I feel like I’ve got a lot to offer this team.

“I’m 34. You guys seem to want to write articles about my age and my speed. I feel like I’ve still got a lot to offer in this league and still be a good player for somebody.”

Seabrook has one goal and is minus-5 in nine games with the Blackhawks this season while averaging 17:39 of ice time, the lowest average of his career. He had five goals and 28 points with a minus-6 in 78 games last year.

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton said Tuesday that Seabrook, a veteran of 1,091 career games, may come back reinvigorated after a couple of games off. “We feel he can help us win,” Colliton said. “He’s going to get an opportunity. There have been other guys who have sat out and come in and been really good, so he’ll get that chance, too.”

Seabrook, however, said he's had little conversation with his head coach over the lineup decisions. “There is no conversation; he just told me,” Seabrook said. “That’s it.”

Selected 14th overall by the Blackhawks in 2003, Seabrook is signed through the 2023-24 season at a $6.875 million cap hit with a full no-move clause through the 2021-22 season.

The Blackhawks, who are 1-1 without Seabrook in the lineup and 3-6-2 on the season, will visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.