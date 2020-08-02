Caggiula to have hearing for illegal hit

Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula will have a hearing on Sunday with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis.

Chicago’s Drake Caggiula will have a hearing Sunday for an Illegal Check to the Head on Edmonton’s Tyler Ennis. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) August 2, 2020

The incident occurred in the second period of the Blackhawks' 6-4 victory over the Oilers, Caggiula hit Ennis just after he shot the puck out of play.

Ennis received a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass, Caggiula was not penalized for the hit.

The 30-year-old left the game, but returned to finish the third period.