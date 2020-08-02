48m ago
Caggiula to have hearing for illegal hit
Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula will have a hearing on Sunday with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred in the second period of the Blackhawks' 6-4 victory over the Oilers, Caggiula hit Ennis just after he shot the puck out of play.
Ennis received a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass, Caggiula was not penalized for the hit.
The 30-year-old left the game, but returned to finish the third period.