Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz has requested that former video coach Brad Aldrich’s name be removed from the Stanley Cup.

Wirtz wrote to Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny MacDonald to request Aldrich be removed from the plaque belonging to the 2009-2010 Chicago Blackhawks.

"Names have been engraved and then for years. Taking a stand on the unforgivable behavior of Aldrich should include erasing his name from the Cup," Wirtz wrote as part of his letter.

Wirtz pointed to the name of Basil Pocklington being covered by Xs on the Edmonton Oilers' 1983-84 plaque as precedent for the move, and requested Aldrich’s name be treated in the same manner.

Former Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach identified himself as the player allegedly sexually abused by Aldrich in 2010 earlier this week after an independent showed members of the organization were made aware of the allegations in 2010 and elected not to act during the team's Stanley Cup run.

“First, we would like to acknowledge and commend Kyle Beach’s courage in coming forward," the Blackhawks said in a statement in response Beach revealing himself as John Doe Wednesday. "As an organization, the Chicago Blackhawks reiterate our deepest apologies to him for what he has gone through and for the organization’s failure to promptly respond when he bravely brought this matter to light in 2010. It was inexcusable for the then-executives of the Blackhawks organization to delay taking action regarding the reported sexual misconduct. No playoff game or championship is more important than protecting our players and staff from predatory behavior.

The Blackhawks have implemented numerous changes and improvements within the organization, including hiring a new leadership team that is committed to winning championships while adhering to the highest ethical, professional, and athletic standards.”

The Jenner & Block investigation investigation showed that front office members John McDonough, Al MacIsaac, Stan Bowman, Kevin Cheveldayoff, Jay Blunk, James Gary, and then-head coach Joel Quenneville were made aware sexual assault allegation during a May 23, 2010 meeting.

Quenneville resigned from his position as head coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday after he met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Bowman resigned from his position as general manager of both the Blackhawks and United States men's Olympic hockey team Tuesday, while MacIsaac, the only other member of the group listed still with the Blackhawks, was also dismissed. Cheveldayoff, who is currently serving as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, is set to meet with Bettman on Friday in New York.