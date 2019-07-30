The Canadian Hockey League has announced that Dan MacKenzie, a long time NBA executive, has been named the league's first full-time president.

MacKenzie will report to the CHL Executive Council consisting of the commissioners of the three member leagues - David Branch (OHL), Gilles Courteau (QMJHL) and Ron Robison (WHL).

As president of the CHL, MacKenzie will be responsible for "growing the game, along with enhancing the player and fan experience."

“Dan has a unique combination of league operations, sports marketing and business experience along with being a former school teacher. His experience will help the CHL continue to grow and expand our programs and player experience,” said Branch. “The CHL conducted an extensive search to find the ideal candidate to assume this role. Gilles, Ron and I are confident that Dan is that person. We look forward to working with him.”

“It’s an honour to be named the CHL’s first full-time president,” said MacKenzie. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Commissioners on strengthening the CHL and building on the strong foundation that currently exists. Growing up and living in Guelph, Ontario I understand the unique position that CHL teams hold in their communities and look forward to working with our teams to deepen the connection with our fans.”

MacKenzie has more than 20 years of experience working with the NBA, including the last eight years as managing director of NBA Canada.

Branch, who has held the dual role as OHL commissioner and CHL president since 1996, will continue as the OHL's commissioner.