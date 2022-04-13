The Colorado Avalanche have signed college free agent forward Ben Meyers to a two-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Meyers, 23, played for the University of Minnesota last season where he scored 17 goals and 41 points in 34 games.

The Delano, Minn., native was named the Big Ten Player of the year en route to being a finalist for the Hockey Baker Award.

Meyers also represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics where he scored two goals and four points in four games.