1h ago
MacKinnon among Avs out week-to-week
Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday. He is one of six players Bednar listed as week-to-week on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Avalanche 3, Wild 4 (OT)
MacKinnon was hurt during Sunday's overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old has two goals and 14 points in 10 games this season.
The Canadian forward isn't the only member of the Avalanche expected to miss significant time with injuries. Pavel Francouz (lower-body), Erik Johnson (upper-body), Devon Toews (lower-body), Pierre-Édouard Bellemare (lower-body) and Matt Calvert (upper-body) are all out week-to-week as well.
The Avalanche enter play on Tuesday second in the West Division with a 6-3-1 record.