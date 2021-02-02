3h ago
Ice Chips: Chabot out again vs. Oilers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Hellebuyck explains why he just had to 'let it out' after shootout loss
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Thomas Chabot will miss a second straight game Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.
Head coach DJ Smith said Chabot, who skated Tuesday morning, remains day-to-day.
Marcus Hogberg will start in net Tuesday against the Oilers.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said forward Alex Kerfoot is day-to-day after he did not take in the team portion of practice on Tuesday.
Kerfoot skated earlier in a grey sweater alongside injured forward Joe Thornton prior to the team practice.
Forward Nic Petan was added to the team's practice group for Tuesday's skate. Pierre Engvall took Kerfoot's spot at centre between Jimmy Vesey and Ilya Mikheyev on the third line:
Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Nylander-Tavares-Simmonds
Vesey-Engvall-Mikheyev
Petan-Boyd-Spezza
Barabanov-Brooks
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian
Lehtonen-Sandin
Edmonton Oilers
Defenceman Evan Bouchard, selected 10th overall by the Oilers in 2018, will make his season debut Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators. The 21-year-old played in seven games with the Oilers in 2018-19, scoring a single goal, but didn't appear in any games last season.
Projected Lines vs. Sens - Ryan Rishaug
F
RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Kahun-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Archibald-Haas-Kassian
Neal-Turris-Chiasson
D
Nurse-Barrie
Russell-Bouchard
Laggesson-Larsson
G
Koskinen
Colorado Avalanche
Centre Nathan MacKinnon was absent from Tuesday's skate after exiting Sunday's overtime loss against the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury. After the skate, head coach Jared Bednar announced MacKinnon is week-to-week with the injury.
MacKinnon, 25, has two goals and 14 points in 10 games this season.
The Avalanche host the Wild on Tuesday night.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Finnish forward Patrik Laine, who was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets last month in a blockbuster deal involving Pierre Luc-Dubois, will his debut Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars, head coach John Tortorella confirmed.
Laine, 22, was acquired on Jan. 23, but needed to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. He has two goals and one assist in one game this season with the Jets before missing time with an upper-body injury.
Laine skated with Alexandre Texier and Cam Atkinson during practice on Tuesday, but Tortorella hasn't said who he'll be playing with in his debut.
Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Alex DeBrincat and defenceman Nicolas Beaudin have been removed from the COVID-19 protocol list.
DeBrincat has two goals and four assists in six games this season, and Beaudin has appeared in two games this season.