Ice Chips: Chabot out again vs. Oilers

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Thomas Chabot will miss a second straight game Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Head coach DJ Smith said Chabot, who skated Tuesday morning, remains day-to-day.

Optional skate today for #sens. Thomas Chabot is skating. And offering up free hugs. #wallyvision™️ pic.twitter.com/VBkwvruOKv — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 2, 2021

Marcus Hogberg will start in net Tuesday against the Oilers.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said forward Alex Kerfoot is day-to-day after he did not take in the team portion of practice on Tuesday.

Sheldon Keefe says Alex Kerfoot is day-to-day, dealing with something similar to what Auston Matthews had dealt with. Will reassess him tomorrow to determine status for Thursday's game. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 2, 2021

Kerfoot skated earlier in a grey sweater alongside injured forward Joe Thornton prior to the team practice.

Forward Nic Petan was added to the team's practice group for Tuesday's skate. Pierre Engvall took Kerfoot's spot at centre between Jimmy Vesey and Ilya Mikheyev on the third line:

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Nylander-Tavares-Simmonds

Vesey-Engvall-Mikheyev

Petan-Boyd-Spezza

Barabanov-Brooks

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian

Lehtonen-Sandin

Nick Petan has been added to #Leafs practice group for today.



Was interesting earlier that Alex Kerfoot was skating with Joe Thornton, while wearing a grey sweater, and headed off with him before the team skills portion began. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 2, 2021

Edmonton Oilers

Defenceman Evan Bouchard, selected 10th overall by the Oilers in 2018, will make his season debut Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators. The 21-year-old played in seven games with the Oilers in 2018-19, scoring a single goal, but didn't appear in any games last season.

Projected Lines vs. Sens - Ryan Rishaug

F

RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Kahun-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Archibald-Haas-Kassian

Neal-Turris-Chiasson

D

Nurse-Barrie

Russell-Bouchard

Laggesson-Larsson

G

Koskinen

Bouchard also leading stretch, so he’s in. pic.twitter.com/wWCeHbRqdl — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 2, 2021

Colorado Avalanche

Centre Nathan MacKinnon was absent from Tuesday's skate after exiting Sunday's overtime loss against the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury. After the skate, head coach Jared Bednar announced MacKinnon is week-to-week with the injury.

MacKinnon, 25, has two goals and 14 points in 10 games this season.

The Avalanche host the Wild on Tuesday night.

MacKinnon (lower-body injury) is not on the ice to start practice — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) February 2, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

Finnish forward Patrik Laine, who was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets last month in a blockbuster deal involving Pierre Luc-Dubois, will his debut Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars, head coach John Tortorella confirmed.

Laine, 22, was acquired on Jan. 23, but needed to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. He has two goals and one assist in one game this season with the Jets before missing time with an upper-body injury.

Laine skated with Alexandre Texier and Cam Atkinson during practice on Tuesday, but Tortorella hasn't said who he'll be playing with in his debut.

Patrik Laine skating with Alexandre Texier at center and Cam Atkinson at wing in morning skate.



Torts says he's not sure exactly what the lines are tonight, but that could be a start. #CBJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 2, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Alex DeBrincat and defenceman Nicolas Beaudin have been removed from the COVID-19 protocol list.

Forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin have been removed from COVID-19 Protocol.#Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 2, 2021

DeBrincat has two goals and four assists in six games this season, and Beaudin has appeared in two games this season.