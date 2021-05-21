Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri will have an in-person hearing via Zoom Friday afternoon for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenceman Justin Faulk.

Colorado’s Nazem Kadri will have an in-person hearing via Zoom this afternoon for an Illegal Check to the Head on St. Louis’ Justin Faulk. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 21, 2021

This means Kadri is eligible to receive a suspension of five games or longer as per the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred in the third period of Colorado's 6-3 win in Game 2 on Wednesday, with Kadri delivering the high hit as Faulk attempted a shot. Faulk, who remained down after the hit, did not return to the game.

Kadri is facing his third suspension in the first round of the playoffs in four years, with the in-person hearing allowing the league to suspend him for more than five games.

While Kadri stayed out of trouble last year in the Edmonton bubble, he was suspended in the opening round of the previous two seasons as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Multiple members of the Blues sounded off after Wednesday's loss on Kadri, noting his history of postseason suspensions.

"That's a very dangerous hit. It's gotta be a suspension," Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly said. "He's a repeat offender. It's completely uncalled for. That's awful to see."

"The guy can't control himself," added centre Brayden Schenn. "In the playoffs, he's a repeat offender. Bad hits. Greasy hits. He had a guy in a vulnerable position and he picked nothing but the head."

Kadri was suspended three games after a high hit on Boston Bruins forward Tommy Wingels in 2018, and then a year later, was suspended for the remainder of the opening round for a cross-check to the head of Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in Game 2. The Leafs would go on to lose both series against the Bruins.

Toronto traded Kadri to Colorado the following summer.

The Canadian has been suspended an additional three times during the regular season in his 12-year career.

Kadri scored 11 goals and added 21 assists over 56 games this season with the Avs, his second with the club.