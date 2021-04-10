What kind of player are the teams vying for Hall getting?

David Savard has been notified he's been traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning, TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier a trade between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning was likely, with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adding the Blue Jackets could be getting a first-round pick in return.

Savard has spent the past 10 seasons with the Blue Jackets and has one goal and five assists in 40 games so far this season.

The 30-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent after the season as his five-year, $21.25 million deal he signed in September of 2015 is set to expire. The deal carries a cap hit of $4.25 million.

Savard’s best season came in 2014-15 when he played in all 82 games and tallied 36 points while playing the most total minutes of his career.

The Quebec native was selected in the fourth round (No. 94 overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft.