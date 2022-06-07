The Columbus Blue Jackets locked up a key restricted free agent on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of winger Jack Roslovic to a two-year, $8 million extension.

NEWS: #CBJ sign forward Jack Roslovic to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.



The Columbus-native posted career highs in 2021-22 with 22-23-45 in 81 games.https://t.co/SiBtAH194q — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) June 7, 2022

"Jack is an offensively gifted player with great speed and vision who has increased his production each season during his NHL career," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He has made great strides in his all-around game, especially during this past season, and we are very pleased that he will continue to be an important part of our team as we move forward."

Roslovic, 25, appeared in 81 games for the team last season, scoring 22 goals and adding 23 assists.

The 25th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Roslovic just completed his second season with the team. The Columbus-born player was acquired by his hometown team in the fall of 2020 as part of the trade that also saw Patrik Laine arrive in Columbus with Pierre-Luc Dubois going the other way.

In 309 career games over six seasons with the Jets and Blue Jackets, Roslovic has 60 goals and 86 assists.

Internationally, Roslovic has represented the United States on a number of occasions, including as a member of the gold medal-winning entry at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Montreal.